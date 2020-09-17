Police intervention recovers 100 religious artifacts “of considerable value”

Almost 100 religious artifacts stolen from various places of worship have been recovered by the Guardia Civil, and an arrest made.

INVESTIGATING officers also confiscated €165,000 during the investigation.

Winding up the “Atrapagang, Trapabook and Pandora V Operations”, police arrested a person in Palencia accused of several crimes against property carried out in different locations across Spain.

The investigation, which began last March, resulted in the recovery of 94 objects of considerable worth, some of them “being of incalculable value”.

During searches of the suspects house, a storage room and an annex, the huge haul and significant amount of cash was found.

It appears the detainee had three different identifications within an online page for the sale of collectibles, where he was trying to sell a book of the Apocalypse of Saint John “Beato de Liébana”, a silver chalice from the 16th century, a garnet coloured humeral cloth embroidered in gold and a figure of the Virgin.

According to a police statement, the items were stolen from places of worship in the towns of Palencia, Burgos, Teruel and La Rioja.

Operation Pandora V was developed at a national level and is aimed at protecting Spanish Historical Heritage and combating illicit trafficking in cultural property, especially through the internet.

The detainee will appear before the Court of First Instance and Instruction No. 4 of Palencia.

For more information about the items recovered, call the Peripheral Communication Office of the Civil Guard of Palencia, on 979 165 822 extension 191.

