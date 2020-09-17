Police force fleet gets new additions in Orihuela

The Orihuela Police force gets some new additions as the City Council incorporates four motorcycles into its mobile fleet. Do you think these additions were needed?

FOUR shiny new motorcycles have been unveiled by Deputy Mayor of Orihuela, José Aix and the Councillor for Citizen Security Ramón López as commitments to improve the local force continue.

Eight cars were added to the fleet last month and these latest additions are “a necessary renewal within the commitment to improve the Local Police,” according to Ramón López.

The BMW GS model motorcycles are being rented, as López details, “[these are] the third lot of the [rental contracts] with a monthly amount with everything included, maintenance and insurance, €372 per motorcycle, and with a duration of four years.”

Also at the unveiling of the new bikes, which took place in the square of the Church of Hurchillo, were the Councillor for Human Resources, Luisa Boné, and the Chief Intendant of the Local Police, José María Pomares.

“The dedication and effort provided by the Local Police agents in a municipality as extensive and geographically dispersed as Orihuela, and more so in a year as delicate due to the crises suffered as DANA and now Covid-19, being necessary,” highlighted José Aix.

“Therefore, to provide them with the best material means with the main objective of providing a better service to the residents of Orihuela,” the Deputy Mayor concluded.

Other police forces across Southern Costa Blanca have joined Orihuela in making improvements to their vehicle fleets.

