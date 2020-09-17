One in 10 residents of Mallorca’s capital living under extra restrictions

ONE in 10 residents of Mallorca’s capital will be living under extra restrictions aimed at halting the increase in new Covid-19 infections when new measures come into force in the Arquitecte Bennassar health district on Friday night.

The Balearic government has already implemented stricter rules and regulations in the Palma neighbourhoods of Gotleu, Can Capes, la Soledat Nord and part of Son Canals, which will stay in place until at last September 25.

Explaining the decision to extend the limitations to another district of the city, regional government Public Health director general Maria Antonia Font said a whole series of indicators had been taken into account.

She said these included population density, levels of poverty, pressure on the health centre and the infection rate.

The extra restrictions in Arquitecte Bennassar affect some 20,000 people living in Son Fortesa Sur, s’Arxiduc, by the bullring and in four streets of Son Oliva, and will last for 15 days minimum.

Movement in and out of the health district is not allowed without a good reason. This means for example travelling to the workplace, to school or to medical appointments.

Movement within the health district is permitted, although the authorities recommend people don’t go out unless they have to.

Social gatherings are limited to five people unless from the same household.

Maximum capacity in bars, cafes, restaurants, business establishments in shops is reduced to 50 per cent and closing time is no later than 10pm.

The restrictions are accompanied by a community campaign aimed at raising public awareness about the importance of following health authority rules and guidelines.

Asked whether there could be exceptional restrictions in other districts of the Balearics, Font said it had not been ruled out and that the measures are being continuously revised according to the evolution of the pandemic.

