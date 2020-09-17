NEW 4X4: Perfect for Proteccion Civil emergencies.

CAMPELLO town hall authorised the purchase of four vehicles, new wheels for Campello for Proteccion Civil and the Social Services department.

-- Advertisement --



One of the Proteccion Civil vehicles is a four-wheel drive with double cabin and the other a nine-seater van, both specifically chosen for their suitability for the volunteers’ tasks which include emergency callouts.

Social Services now have two hybrid vehicles which will be used for the department’s personnel when making home visits or carrying out community work.

Thank you for reading this article, “New wheels for Campello”. For more up-to-date news from Costa Blanca North, please visit The Euro Weekly News website.