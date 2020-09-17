Mojacar updates rules for Civil Protection volunteers

MOJACAR has updated its rules for Civil Protection volunteers to bring them in line with the general regulations for the Andalucia region.

Council members approved the move at a recent extraordinary plenary meeting.

The local authority said the changes will bring uniformity to the scope of volunteers’ functions and their corporate image, as well as to the general criteria laid out for equipment and training.

The council pointed out that members of Civil Protection in Mojacar, as well as in many other localities, dedicate their time to the welfare of others, functioning as a team.

These groups of volunteer citizens perform tasks of civil protection, collaborating with others to carry out functions involving risk prevention, assistance, and rehabilitation.

Participation for members is free of charge.

Any adult with the ability to carry out the required duties can join by applying to Mojacar council and passing the basic training course.

The training focuses on the highest efficiency levels, safety, and risk avoidance, followed by an ongoing series of compulsory training.

The full approval of these new regulations overrules the previous ones, published in the July 2016 Almería Official Provincial Report, which the Andalucia municipalities, including Mojacar, have been working to until now.

