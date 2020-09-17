Man Takes Womans Dismembered Body on 400 Mile Road Trip!

A man in the US travelled 650 kms, 400 miles, on a bus with ‘smelly suitcases full of woman’s body parts.’

THE family of the man became suspicious after he refused to unpack the suitcase and began to guard the bags. Once he had left the house though, they made the gruesome discovery…

The man had reportedly travelled from Kentucky to Markham, Illinois when the remains were discovered on Tuesday. According to Markham police Chief Terry White, the family did not know what was in the bags that were in their home for several days. They started to suspect something suspicious after the man did not unpack and guarded the suitcases.

“There were some early reports of a foul odour coming from the bags, his family were unaware of the contents of the bags which remained in their home for several days,” White said. When the man went to local library family members finally opened one suitcase. “A human body part was discovered,” White said. “They immediately backed away and called the police.”

Police found several chopped-up body parts of one woman – the result of a crime they believe happened in Kentucky, but unravelled in Markham. According to reports, the woman’s remains are from a crime that is believed to have occurred in Kentucky. It is now believed that the body is of that same woman who went missing in Louisville a week earlier.

The neighbour suspected nothing

“I went to the store, and by the time I went to the neighbourhood store, came back, that’s when I saw the yellow tape from the crime scene,” neighbour David Scott said. “I knew something bad had happened then.” But Scott, along with the family who lives in the house, did not realise just how bad things were. Markham police said the homeowner’s son recently came to visit from Kentucky. “He brought with his luggage – two, three bags,” said Markham police Chief Terry White.

Inside the heavy luggage police discovered more dismembered body parts of a woman. Police said the man boarded a Greyhound bus in Louisville, Kentucky, travelling more than five hours with the body parts to the Chicago Greyhound station. His family then picked him up and took him, including the bags, to the house in Markham.

“That’s even more crazy – travelling body parts,” Scott said!

The suspect has been detained pending DNA tests of the body and a full investigation has been launched.

