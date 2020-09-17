Mallorca’s bars, cafes and restaurants expect tough low season

MALLORCA’S bars, cafes and restaurants expect a tough low season due to the ongoing pandemic and associated uncertainty.

One in four off the island’s establishments could shut in autumn and winter, according to the hospitality branch of the PIMEM Mallorca small and medium-sized business federation.

A survey of the federation’s members on the impact of the restrictions for dealing with Covid-19 revealed that 42 per cent were thinking of closing up in the coming months.

Of these, 18 per cent said they would be shutting their doors for the last time.

There were however 24 per cent which are planning to see how things pan out before making any decisions.

Among the 58 per cent of establishments which prefer to remain open despite the current uncertainly surrounding the pandemic, 37 per cent said they will be operating at a minimum level, 11 per cent at about half the usual activity and staff levels, and just nine per cent absolutely as normal.

Association president Eugenia Cusi said the survey also revealed that takings for Mallorca’s hospitality sector were down 55 per cent in August on the same month last year, not least because establishments were limited to 65 per cent of capacity.

The association predicts income could end up down as much as 70 per cent this year on 2019.

Cusi made the point that the sector’s future depends on the evolution of the pandemic.

“It is difficult to anticipate what will happen when we are still not clear what will happen with the ERTE, international movement and safe corridors”, she commented.

Dialogue and collaboration between private and public administrations is essential “to settle on proposals which make sense”, according to the association president.