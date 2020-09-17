Madrid will restrict mobility and activity in areas with most contagions

IN the midst of the internal crisis that the Madrid government experienced on Wednesday, more restrictive measures and even selective confinements in areas with most contagions will be announced this Friday.

The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has recorded a one-minute video in which he announces that the Community of Madrid proposes “restrictions on mobility and reduction of activity in areas with most contagions” of Covid-19 to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Other communities have already done it and Madrid has to make the same decision to avoid a new saturation of the health system,” says the Minister of Health.

These measures will be detailed on Friday at a press conference.

In that same video, Ruiz Escudero launches a message of calm about the interpretations made of Covid-19 in Madrid.

This short video has been released after the Deputy Minister of Public Health, Antonio Zapatero, has refused to record a video qualifying his statements at the press conference that sparked the controversy and the subsequent rectification from the Puerta del Sol headquarters in Madrid.

