Kanye West Shares Parts Of His Universal Label Contract

Kanye West expressly announced a few days ago that he won’t release new music until his deal with Universal Music ended. Now, he tweeted pages of his contract with the Label.

Two days ago, the rapper overloaded Twitter with accusations to major labels like Universal Musica and Sony Music, he demanded to be released of his recording and music-publishing deals. Now, West got more serious when he again tweeted about the issue and shared pages from his recording contract with Universal Music Group. For the rapper and entrepreneur, they are the “modern day slavery”.

West tweeted: “Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these,” and after posting illegible images of contracts, then began tweeting out the pages, two at a time. “This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today,” and added: “I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW.”

Along with the contract, he also named top executives over Twitter including Vivendi chiefs Vincent Bollore and Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Universal chairman Lucian Grainge, Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer, and veteran artist manager Irving Azoff,. Moreover, he mentioned the Sony/ATV label with which he has a publishing deal.