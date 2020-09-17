Joe Biden Doesn’t Trust Trump And Believes in Politics-Free COVID-19 Vaccine

“I don’t trust Donald Trump”, Joe Biden said when talking about the coronavirus vaccine and how it should be developed and distributed free of politics.

On Wednesday the Democratic candidate expressed that a vaccine for COVID-19 must be developed and distributed free of political pressure. He accused President Donald Trump of “feckless inaction” and he insists that scientists should be responsible for making the decisions about when a vaccine is safe to be released and how it should be distributed in the country.

Biden said: “I trust vaccines. I trust scientists,” and then added: “But I don’t trust Donald Trump and at this moment the American people can’t either.”

After acknowledging that the U.S already had more than 6.6 million cases and nearly 200,000 have died, he is reportedly scared about the upcoming cold weather. “We’re heading into a very very dangerous autumn,” Biden commented and then continued: “It would be based upon the degree of exposure. It’s got to be based on who is most vulnerable,”

The Democratic candidate said that “we need leadership right now” to avoid a severe increase in the number of American deaths. He believes that the development of a vaccine should not follow a political calendar.