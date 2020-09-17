Javea – Archaeological Site

ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITE: Vestiges of Roman fish farm. Action taken in Cala del Ministro.

JAVEA town hall is concerned about the Cala del Ministro archaeological remains.

Former Francoist minister Mariano Navarro Rubio built a villa here, enclosing an adjoining Roman fish factory which can be accessed by the public now that his descendants have moved back a perimeter wall.

However, this was destroyed during the January storms and the site is full of rubble although the Coastal authority Costas has intervened and asked the heirs to clear and repair the site, municipal sources revealed.

