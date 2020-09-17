Flea Market Reopened

RASTRO: Back in the old routine. La Nucia flea market reopens after six months.

LA NUCIA’S famed Sunday Rastro flea market has resumed with some changes made.

Following an application from the concessionary that runs the Rastro and a technical report by municipal officials, the organisers received the go-a head after signing a declaration of responsibility.

They also agreed to guarantee that all anti-Covid measures would be respected. This was the first time that the market located in Calle Villa Joyosa on the l’Alberca industrial estate has operated since March 8.

It now plans to open each Sunday from 8am until 2pm.

