NO.1 Bestseller Ant Middleton shares his secrets about his positive mindset and teaches you to live a life with ZERO NEGATIVITY.

There are times when life feels like it has you cornered: financial difficulties, relationship issues or work problems.

-- Advertisement --



Every one of us, at one time or another, will have to face up to the challenges that come our way.

Ant will show you how to embrace failure and use it to your advantage, how to see change as the foundation of your future success, how to develop resilience, how to deal with bullies and what it means to be a positive role model.

This book will not tell you who to be, where you should live, or what job you should do. That’s up to you.

What this book is for, however, is to give you the tools you need to become the best possible version of yourself, to own who and what you are, and to live your life with Zero Negativity.

We hope you enjoyed this article “EWN’s Book of the Week – ZERO NEGATIVITY”.

You may also wish to read about our previous “Book of the week”

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Entertainment news from across the Globe, visit the Entertainment section of the Euro Weekly News Website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!