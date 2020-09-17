Council contracts private security to reinforce policing

INCA council has contracted private security to reinforce policing in certain parts of the town and to ensure compliance with health safety regulations.

The council said it is a temporary measure, which has the authorisation of the Government delegation.

The private security personnel will be working in coordination with Local Police, the overall aim to strengthen the policing already being carried out by the municipal force and by the Guardia Civil.

The security personnel will be tasked with keeping an eye on the Can Matzai industrial estate and the S’Ermita urbanisation from 9pm to 7am. They will also operate a special monitoring service in the Serral de ses Monges park, the Pobladors plaza, the Illes Balears park, the Ciutat de Lompoc square and the Puig de Santa Magdalena.

Their focus will be on providing a prevention, control and monitoring service, and in the event of detecting a suspicious situation to “automatically” advise the town’s law enforcement, Inca council explained.

“In accordance with the current situation, we have considered it necessary to reinforce policing in different parts of the municipality to in order to guarantee maximum peace of mind and public safety”, Inca Mayor Virgilio Moreno commented.

