Rhondda Cynon Taf in Wales has been forced into lockdown after registering 200 positive cases in just five days.

At least 1,500 people are now reported to be currently self-isolating while in some parts of the local authority area the incidence rate for cases is in excess of 100 per 100,000 people.

Council leader AndrewMorgan, for Rhondda Cynon Taf Wales, said, quote:

“The situation can be turned around. I know there’s going to be a huge number of people disappointed and I’m disappointed we’re in this position. The next review is in two weeks’ time. The ministers have said they will keep this under constant review so I really hope that over the next two weeks by everybody really following the rules, wearing a face mask inside and outside whenever you go anywhere, making sure you do social distancing, don’t have people around your houses, make sure you are washing your hands regularly – these kinds of messages and these simple actions can make a difference and I hope in two weeks time these restrictions can either be relaxed or even removed.”

The 240,000 people living in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) will have tough restrictions imposed on their daily lives. From 18:00 BST today, Thursday, people will not be able to enter or leave the area without a reasonable excuse, such as travel for work or education.

All licensed pubs, bars and restaurants will be forced to shut by 23:00 every day, once the lockdown comes into effect. People will also be banned from meeting people outside their own households indoors. Health Minister Vaughan Gething said there had been a “rapid” rise in cases, with 82.1 infections per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

The latest equivalent figure across the whole of Wales is 21.4 per 100,000. It is the second local lockdown in Wales after Caerphilly county borough was made subject to restrictions last week. A trip to Doncaster has been blamed for the clusters of cases in RCT. A statement on Wednesday evening from the Welsh Government clarified the party did not attend the races being held in the South Yorkshire town, as part of a pilot event for 2,500 people.

