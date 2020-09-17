Change of plans at Liverpool as Thiago now looks set to join the club

It appears there has been a change of plans at Liverpool as Thiago Alcantara now looks set to join the club, despite ruling out the move on Monday.

AFTER ruling out the signing of the Spanish international at the beginning of the week, the Merseyside team have made a U-turn after agreeing a £25 million fee with Bayern Munich.

Klopp was set to promote from within the club with returning loan player Marko Grujic looking to provide back-up for the midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho.

However, it now appears plans have changed as the “excellent player” looks set to make the swap from the Champions League winners to the Premier League champions.

The 29-year-old is seen to have different qualities to the current Liverpool first-team midfield, with his precision passing being highlighted.

Wijnaldum enters the last year of his contract with the Anfield club, and although he is highly valued and ever-present in Jurgen Klopp’s side, the danger would be to lose him on a free-transfer.

Klopp has continued to be quizzed over his lack of additions to the successful squad of last season, especially since Liverpool’s rivals have been spending big money in order to compete with his side.

Talented midfielder Thiago has won seven Bundesliga titles in a row and last season made 40 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

He looks set to adopt the number six shirt once the deal is finalised.

It is unclear what the future now holds for Marko Grujic but the arrival of Thiago will probably not help his chance of playing for Liverpool this season.

