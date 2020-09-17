Calpe’s stray cats!

HILLE BECKERS: Hosting garden sale for sterilisation progamme. Raising funds for Calpe’s strays.

CALPE animal lovers are organising a garden sale Urbanizacion Carrio Alto 3F on September 26 and 27 from 11am until 4pm.

Hosted by Hille Beckers, there will be jazz CDs, books, china, house hold ornaments, bric-a-brac, garden decorations and much more to buy.

All the proceeds from the Garden Rastro will be used to sterilise local street cats, the organisers told the Euro Weekly News.

For more information about the sale, ring 865 950 069.

