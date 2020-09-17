FOLLOWING months of uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the NGO DEBRA Piel de Mariposa continues with its programme of events and raised €17,037 in the XVIII Solidarity Golf Tournament ‘Butterfly Children’ held in Aloha, after the success recently achieved in another of its competitions in Guadalmina.

155 players and 78 collaborating companies took part in this second event, whose proceeds will go entirely towards improving the daily lives of families with Butterfly Skin: a rare, genetic and incurable disease that affects 500 people in Spain, and which is characterised by the extreme fragility of the skin of all those who suffer from it.

These two competitions, which have been organised in record time, are an “economic and moral boost” for the NGO, as it has been realised that, little by little, the activity of an organisation that has seen its income reduced by 80 per cent as a result of this crisis can be relaunched.

“These donations are key for us to guarantee the attention to the families by our specialised team, since we are the only institution of support and reference at a national level” said Ana María Ponce from DEBRA.

For this reason, as well as encouraging participation in the various initiatives organised by the NGO, DEBRA Piel de Mariposa appeals to everyone who can afford it to collaborate with this cause throughout the year, with any small gesture that is possible, by making a donation, or becoming a member or volunteer.

To find out more visit https://www.pieldemariposa.es/en/.