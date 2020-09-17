EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier has caved into Boris Johnson over the Northern Ireland Brexit row after the nuclear option threat.

In what is being termed as a victory for the UK, The European Union has dropped its threat to blockade food exports to Northern Ireland after a huge trade row erupted with the bloc.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief haggler, has reportedly told his UK counterpart, Lord Frost, the EU was not serious about preventing food shipments being sent to the province. It comes after a “useful” week of informal talks between the two sides in Brussels as the post-Brexit negotiations reach a critical point. Earlier in the week Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused the EU of being “abusive” negotiators in the wrangling over a free-trade agreement.

Boris Johnson had avoided a growing Tory rebellion last night after he reached a deal with some of the Tory MPs unhappy with the Internal Market Bill.

Barnier- ‘Ray of Hope’

Tensions are very clear between the United Kingdom and the 27, and optimists who believe in the possibility of finding an agreement for the future Euro-British relationship are rare. But according to Michel Barnier, there would be a ray of hope in the Brexit negotiations. Michel Barnier sees the glimmer of hope in the British overtures in the fisheries file or possible concessions are in sight, he said.

