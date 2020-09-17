School in Lockdown as Armed Police Hunt for a Machete-Wielding Stalker

Armed police are on the hunt for a man wielding a machete after a nearby school is locked down to keep children safe.

Students at Brighton Aldridge Community Academy were kept out of harm’s way inside the school during the search. Officers were responding to reports of a man with a weapon ‘stalking’ in woodland just before 3 pm.

Parents spoke of their ‘panic’ after receiving a ‘vague’ message from the school. Armed police are on the hunt for a man wielding a machete as Sussex Police officers, assisted by a helicopter, searched the area.

A mother told a local resident: “My son’s in there, I text him to ask what’s going on and he said there was a man loose with a machete. They’ve got guards at the school and they have all been locked in their own classes and they are not being let out. All the kids are sitting in a semi-circle and the teachers are talking to them. I do feel worried knowing he’s down there.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A search of the area is continuing by officers and the police helicopter is assisting. Students at nearby Brighton Aldridge Community Academy were kept inside the school as a precaution. They have now been escorted out of the school by officers to return home safely and told to avoid the woodland area where the suspect was reported to be.”

No one has been threatened or harmed, police said. This is a breaking story, please check back later for any updates.

