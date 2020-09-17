Merseyside has been told it will be placed under the same local lockdown rules as the North East this Friday.

Officials say the government has told them new measures proposed for the entire region will be the same as those imposed in the North East today. The region is expecting an announcement from government tomorrow after infections soared in various boroughs over the past few weeks.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, today announced the new restrictions for the North East, which are: Residents must not socialise with other people outside of their own households or support bubble in private homes and gardens; Hospitality for food and drink will be restricted to table service only; Late night restriction of operating hours will be introduced, with leisure and entertainment venues required to close between 10 pm to 5 am.

Further restrictions may be slightly different because of Merseyside’s even higher infection levels. Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens all have infection rates over 100 cases per 100,000 people. these are higher levels than any of those North East areas hit with restrictions today.

Senior sources have revealed that communications from the Government indicate the same measures will be brought in for the entire Merseyside region tomorrow.

