BREAKING NEWS: England adds two more countries to quarantine list

ANYBODY travelling into England from the French island of Guadeloupe or Slovenia after 4am on Saturday, September 19 will need to quarantine for 14 days.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has today announced that the two countries are to be added to England’s quarantine list.

However, those in Thailand and Singapore should expect good news as they are both set to be removed from the list.

Authorities have stated that areas, where the Covid infection rate is above 20 per 100,000 people, could all face being added to the list.

The UK itself crept over that threshold itself last week which led to heavier restrictions being imposed. The latest of which will begin tomorrow, Friday, September 17, in South Tyneside, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Gateshead, Sunderland, County Durham, Northumberland and North Tyneside.

