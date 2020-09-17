Breaking News: British Holidaymaker Drowns off Greek Island

A British man has drowned off a Corfu beach in what is the latest tragedy involving a UK tourist on the island.

The 63-year old’s body was recovered from Issos beach today, Leukimi port authorities have launched an investigation into what is initially being treated as a tragic accident.

Earlier this month two more Britons died on the island, a mother-of-four was killed by a speedboat in Avlaki beach and a 27-year-old man drowned off Kerasia beach.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for any updates.

