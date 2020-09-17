Aston Martin release the ultimate luxury home racing simulator

ASTON Martin has revealed the AMR-C01 Racing Simulator, the ultimate luxury home simulator for drivers who want to compete in the virtual or the real world and the first of its kind to be offered by the British marque.



AMR-C01 is the first product to be borne of a new partnership between Aston Martin and British technology company, Curv Racing Simulators.

Designed by Aston Martin and engineered by Curv, the AMR-C01 has a lightweight carbon fibre monocoque and utilises the latest technology to provide a fully immersive driving experience for the home user.

The seating position mirrors that of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, adding a futuristic hypercar feel to the simulator. Hand-assembled by Curv Racing Simulators, using the highest quality components and latest Assetto Corsa software, AMR-C01 is ready to transport its users into the thrilling virtual racing world.

The AMR-C01 will make a stylish addition to any luxury games room. The look of the simulator is unique, thanks to the work of the Aston Martin Design team based at the company’s Gaydon Headquarters. Crafted in carbon fibre, the front of the sim’s bodywork is shaped to invoke the signature Aston Martin Racing grille.

AMR-C01 has a powerful-looking stance but at the same time keeps the level of refinement and surface quality and finish that customers expect from any Aston Martin. The all-carbon fibre monocoque provides a rigid structure, the design of which also adds to the sporting look of the simulator.

Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman said: “This was a challenge for the design team as, although the simulator isn’t a car, it is inspired by our racing cars. It needed to exude the same elegance, boasting the same dynamic lines and balance of proportions as any Aston Martin with a racing lineage. I can picture the AMR-C01 in the most beautiful of residences as a sculptural work of art in its own right.”

Esports racing has enjoyed exponential growth during when the world’s racing calendars were put on hold in 2020 and continues to thrive now that real-life racing has resumed. The AMR-C01 is the perfect choice for those who enjoy the virtual world of competitive Esports and also for dedicated racing drivers who want to hone their skills before their next race.

Curv Racing Simulators is led by Aston Martin works driver, Darren Turner, who is a simulator specialist with over 20 years’ experience in cutting edge Formula 1 simulation.

Turner said: “The AMR-C01 is all about the love of racing. We’ve created a home simulator with incredible immersion that offers users the opportunity to have a great time racing in the virtual world, from the comfort of their own home. Our goal was to create a simulator that provided as much enjoyment in virtual reality as real racing does. Racing cars is a lot of fun and it is great to see that with the growth of Esports racing, more people are now getting involved.

“We modelled the driving position on the Aston Martin Valkyrie so users of AMR-C01 can get the full hypercar experience. I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to achieve, with

design and engineering creating what I believe to be the most beautiful home simulator available.”

Limited to just 150 examples, the order book for the British-built Aston Martin AMR-C01 is now open. The simulator comes with a base RRP of £57,500 plus tax. First deliveries are on schedule to take place in Q4 2020.

