Andalucia adds higher figures in worrying 24 hours

Andalucia adds this Thursday, September 17, higher figures including 25 deaths from Covid-19 coronavirus and 1,389 cases confirmed by PCR.

THESE are the highest daily increases of both parameters in the second wave of the pandemic, according to data from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucia (IECA).

The 25 deaths this Thursday, nine more than the day before, exceed the 22 registered last Tuesday and are mainly concentrated in the provinces of Cádiz, with 11, and Malaga, with six, to which are added four in Almería, two in Granada and one in Sevilla and Córdoba.

For its part, the daily number of infections reaches higher figures in the second wave of the pandemic, exceeding 1,242 positives in 24 hours on Friday, September 11.

The province with the highest number of positives in the last 24 hours is Malaga again, with 350, followed by Sevilla with 328, Cadiz with 179 and Almería with 152. Cordoba also surpassed 100, with 126; Jaén, with 109; and Granada, with 105.

The only province below 100 cases confirmed by PCR in 24 hours is still Huelva, with 40.

The accumulated evolution of the data in the last seven days reflects 5,257 cases diagnosed by PCR, with 415 hospitalised, 21 admitted to the ICU and 61 deaths throughout Andalucia.

