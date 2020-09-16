West Ham Breeze Through Carabao Cup Tie with Charlton

Sebastien Haller scored twice as West Ham got some respite from their Premier League troubles with a 3-0 victory over Charlton in the Carabao Cup.

-- Advertisement --



Frenchman Haller scored two first-half goals to help a much-changed West Ham beat League One Charlton in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Hammers were in a mild state of disarray even before a ball was kicked this season, having angered fans and players – notably captain Mark Noble – with the controversial sale of Grady Diangana to West Brom. It was a much-needed result for the Hammers. They now face either Leeds or Hull in the third round after starting the Premier League season with a miserable 2-0 home defeat against Newcastle on Saturday. Fans protested against co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan, while West Ham captain Mark Noble criticised the club’s lack of ambition following the sale of promising midfielder Grady Diangana to West Bromwich Albion.

With Arsenal, Wolves, Leicester, Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool on West Ham’s immediate fixture schedule, it was extremely important to avoid an embarrassing exit against third-tier Charlton at the London Stadium.

“Probably the only disappointment is we should have won more comfortably,” Moyes said.

“But Seb getting a couple of goals will be good for his confidence. We had Michail Antonio scoring for us at the end of last season and now we hope Seb gets on a run of scoring goals.” Jack Wilshere was notably absent from the West Ham squad despite 10 changes made by Moyes, with the club reportedly wanting to sell the injury-prone midfielder.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic missed a spot-kick but still finished as the hero in the Championship club’s 11-10 penalty shoot-out win over Premier League side Crystal Palace. After a goalless 90 minutes at the Vitality Stadium, Begovic saw his penalty saved by Wayne Hennessey. It was the first miss out of 21 penalties but, after Hennessey blazed over the crossbar, Begovic saved from Palace captain Luka Milivojevic to give Bournemouth a trip to holders Manchester City.

We hope you enjoyed this article “ West Ham Breeze Through Carabao Cup Tie with Charlton”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!