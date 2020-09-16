Villa Joyosa: Help Granted

VILLA JOYOSA: Town hall grants for self-employed and small businesses. Help for La Villa businesses.

VILLA JOYOSA town hall published a list of small business-owners and the self-employed eligible for municipal help to offset the Covid-19 crisis.

Those who have been excluded have until Friday, September 18, to appeal against the decision, amend their application or present further documentation.

“This municipal assistance is vital to the local business community in a difficult year,” said Villa Joyosa’s Commerce councillor Josep Castiñeira, who added that he hoped the grants would reach as many people as possible.

The list may be accessed on ´the villajoyosa.com´website.

