VERA school teachers insisting classrooms are unsafe are taking strike action to demand the authorities implement changes.

Twenty of the 26 teachers at the town’s CEIP Cuatro Caños school refused to go into the classrooms on Wednesday morning due to what they say is the “impossibility” of complying with Covid-19 infection prevention measures which the various administrations recommend, particularly social distancing of at least 1.5 metres.

They staged a socially distanced protest in front of the centre, with banners calling on the administrations to end the “improvisation” and take action to ensure correct pupil ratios and allow for safe face-to-face teaching.

They said they recognized that the health materials and the personnel contracted by the Andalucia regional government had arrived as part of the plan for the start of the new school term, but maintained it was “insufficient.”

Striking teacher Andres Avogadro told the Euro Weekly News that the distance between pupils in the school’s classrooms are more like 40cms “in the best possible case” due to the number of children.

“Basically we are demanding what the Government is asking us to do, which is to have 1.5 metres between each child, but which is impossible in a 40 square metre classroom with 28 pupils”, he said.

Andres clarified that the “Docentes por la Publica” teaching trade union organised the strike action and that it is authorised.

The plan, he explained, is for all 20 of the teachers to remain on strike for the next few days at least and then over the next month or so to continue with some kind of action, possibly taking it in turns to down tools. If the situation has still not improved after a month then they will look at extending the protest action, he revealed.

“We feel very, very sad about all this, because we don’t feel safe going to school, but the main reason is that children are not feeling safe and families don’t know what to do because the government is telling them their children must go to school”, Andres commented.

