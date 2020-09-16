Trump’s Indoor Rally Venue In Nevada Fined $3,000 For Violating COVID-19 Rules

Officials fined the venue’s owner for violating coronavirus city rules in Trump’s Campaign Rally in Henderson, Nevada.

The owner was presumed responsible as he held an indoor event with 50 people, they did not respect the COVID-19 preventative measures imposed by the state’s governor. Moreover, the attendees of Trump’s rally weren’t required to wear masks nor practice social distancing.

“During the event, a compliance officer observed six violations of the directives and the City’s Business Operations Division has issued a Business License Notice of Violation to Xtreme Manufacturing and assessed a penalty of $3,000.” Kathleen Richards, a spokeswoman for the city of Henderson, commented. Then she added that the company has 30 calendar days to respond to the notice and pay the penalty or dispute the notice of violation.

Even the state’s governor, Stee Sisolak, was astonished by the President’s action and exclaimed: “Trump took reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada.”

On the other hand, Trump was delighted with the event and wrote on Twitter: “We had great rallies this past weekend, after the Governor of Nevada worked very hard to cancel all of our venues. Despite the fact that he controls the state, he failed, but would have rather done rally outside.”