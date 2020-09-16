THE new look Amazonica at the Playwright opened its doors on Tuesday night to a swathe of excited customers and exceptional reviews.

Owners, Marc and Penny Quinlan, have transformed the venue into a lavish and sophisticated space that produces exquisite food and the finest cocktails. Situated in the Elviria area of Marbella, the completely reformed interior screams opulent with a sensational food offering and exceptional and unique cocktails. The Playwright will certainly become the ‘place to be.’

-- Advertisement --



The launch party at the Playwright is sure to go down as one of the highlights of this year’s social calendar as it saw guests arrive from all over the region featuring many prominent business owners enjoying the outstanding services of the venue.

As the guests arrived, they were greeted by the most professional and welcome hosting by owner, Penny, and given a glass of bubbly to start their night. The evening then saw guests tuck into a meal that defied culinary expectations. The fusion of Asian and International flavours was a taste sensation that had the guests raving about it delightfully all evening.

1 of 5

Cocktails flowed continually from the bar ranging from a traditional looking Pornstar Martini in a classic martini glass to the weird and wonderful, such as the Piranha Colada, the Amazonica’s own take on a Pina Colada, served in a characterful and colourful Piranha-shaped glass.

Guests raved about all aspects of the evening. Rachel, from local Fusion Hair and Beauty Salon, said of her first impressions of the new look venue, “Beautiful, I love the décor, the colours and the theme. It almost feels very ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ it’s so unique.”

Julie, who was also from Fusion added, “It really is beautiful. You can truly feel when you walk through the door, the opulence.”

Their sentiments were mirrored across every customer in the room.

Regular Playwright customers and one of the owners of local Candy Bar, Andy Woodhouse, excitedly exclaimed, “It looks completely different from the previous [venue], which we came in to regularly.”

His co-owner of Candy Bar, Karen Booth, chipped in, “It’s classic, original with lots of vibrant colours. It really is like an Amazonian village.”

Playwright regulars, Debbie and Brian, also exclaimed, “More vibrant. The previous Playwright was quite old fashioned. It’s now become an ‘all-age’ place. Fantastic!”

The hustle and bustle of the event at the Playwright went on all night with professional staff serving exceptional food, much of which, as well as being sublime and delicious, had a decidedly ‘theatrical’ touch to it. Glass cloches full of smoke were lifted to reveal the stunning food beneath and wait staff traversed the venue with authentic Asian steam casks containing their offerings.

1 of 5

The evening was rounded off with live music talents from the exceptional Jazz stylings of Eli Hernandez, which just took the class levels from stratospheric to galactic.

All in all, the evening couldn’t have been better and if this is the standard to expect from Amazonica at The Playwright, then a new adjective may have to be invented to describe it.

The new look Amazonica at The Playwright is open Monday to Saturday from 6.00pm to 2.30am, and on a Sunday from 12.00pm to 11.00pm.

After having witnessed the exceptional service, food and drink offering at the Playwright, Euro Weekly News advises you to book in fast as it is not going to be long before this thriving new hot spot will be the talk of the town!

Amazonica at the Playwright

Opening hours: