Success for Operation Gunpowder as major drug gang busted in Mallorca. Following the successful operation, how do you think Spain is doing in the war against drugs?

RAIDS carried out by National Police resulted in the arrest of 16 members of a prolific cocaine gang operating in Mallorca.

The criminal organisation apparently supplied the majority of cocaine dealers in Mallorca and the arrests should be celebrated as a significant victory for police in the war against drugs.

High-purity cocaine from South America were seized during the raid and the 16 arrests, including two Cubans considered to be significant figures in the operation, has made this a huge success.

Operation Gunpowder has stopped the criminals, who were said to be the most active narcotics group operating in Mallorca, from providing the cut-up cocaine for dealers to sell on the streets.

We will update you when we receive further information.

