Stevie Nicks Concert Movie Release Set To October

‘Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold’ concert movie will be released in October and the screenings will be in drive-ins and other exhibition spaces around the world.

The scheduled date for ‘Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold’ movie is October 21 and 25 in cinemas and drive-ins across the planet.

Nicks said: “The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favorite tour,” and then added: “I not only got to sing my songs but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans.”

The film features images of the entire 24 Karat Gold Tour that the singer held in 67 countries three years ago. Will include some of the most epic songs of her career including “Rhiannon,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “Stand Back,” and “Landslide.”

The movie was directed and produced by Joe Thomas while both the filming and recording were done in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh in 2017.

The tickets will be available from September 23rd.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with BMG and Stevie Nicks’ team on this landmark global cinema event which is sure to delight fans. Stevie’s legendary career has spanned over four decades, creating legions of fans across the generations. Her 24 Karat Gold concert tracklist features some of her greatest solo hits as well as Fleetwood Mac classics.” commented Kymberli Frueh, who is the Trafalgar’s senior vice president for programming and content acquisitions.