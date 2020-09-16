Spice up your mask and the best bling wins a prize

IF you have to wear a mask you might as well bling it out says the La Cala de Mijas Lions Alzheimer’s and dementia support group as they invite everyone to a Mijas Mask Parade and Fashion Show.

It takes place at La Sierra restaurant in Cerrado del Alguila Golf at lunchtime on Wednesday September 30 with music, models, lunch and prizes with tickets costing €32.50 available by calling Sandie on 663 529 280.

It’s a two-course meal with a glass of cava on arrival and a selection of drinks during the meal so whilst you are enjoying the afternoon you can also browse stalls with some great fashion options and there’s a bottle of champagne for the person sporting the best blinged out mask.

It is going to be fun but don’t forget all of these fund raisers go towards supporting different charitable causes in the area.

