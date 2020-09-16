Spanish Government delegate pushes for the creation of budgets

The government delegate in the Valencian Community, Gloria Calero, has urged Congress parties on Tuesday, September 15, to drop the “schoolyard” tone and allow the creation of budgets in Spain in 2021 to get out of the economic crisis.

AT a press conference, she criticised that the opposition wants to sell the new decree as a “great defeat” when those who will actually lose out are the citizens, as funds available drop by “going from distributing 5,000 million to 3,000.”

The Ministry of Finance announced this Monday, September 14, the suspension of the spending rule for 2020 which will have an impact of more than 3,000 million, although it will not address measures related to the municipal surplus due to “lack of consensus.”

Calero has emphasised the need for the creation of budgets, such as the State Budgets (PGE) to move forward and for the groups in Congress to “assume their responsibility to get Spain out of this situation.” She is quoted as saying, “This seems like a schoolyard, it cannot be that in a critical situation we are with adolescent nonsense.”

“The political struggle is already well,” the delegate exclaimed in a call to overcome the tension and to focus on sectors such as tourism, with the aim that Spain takes advantage of the fund reconstruction of the European Union under conditions of equality.

Asked about regional financing and whether the government will present a ‘skeleton’ of the new model in the autumn, Calero reiterated that creation of budgets are needed first to end the tension.

Looking to the future, the delegate, appointed in February, has promised that she will work hand in hand with the sub-delegations in Valencia, Alicante and Castellón and will maintain direct contact with the Generalitat and the municipalities.

Her intention is to initiate a round of contacts with social agents to listen to their needs and make a “common front” in the face of the crisis, in addition to opening the doors of the Delegation headquarters so that Valencians feel it is their “home” and mayors of small municipalities can ask for help.

As a health worker, Calero has praised the commendable work of his colleagues in the profession during these months: “I know what they have suffered and are suffering, I know the anger they have when people do not meet minimum safety standards.”

