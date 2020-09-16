South Park To Air Coronavirus Hour-long Special 

South Park announced that it will return on September 30 with an hour-long coronavirus special and also, they confirmed Cartman won’t return to school.

THE season number 24 will start with this new episode titled ‘The Pandemic Special’ and both Trey Parker and Matt Stone, legendary show-runners, are returning to the show. Randy and Cartman will be the main characters on the pandemic episode, the trailer unveiled Randy announcing his own pandemic special along with the sound of a cash register.

The production revealed the synopsis: “Randy comes to terms with his role in the Covid-19 outbreak as the ongoing pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.”

Meanwhile, Randy attempts to stay home as schools return after a break. The video shows him complaining: “They’re going to try and make us go to school. Do you really want to go back to that slavery?”

‘The Pandemic Special’ will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8.00pm, and will be available on HBO Max 24 hours after its premiere. The release date of the rest of the season is still to be announced.