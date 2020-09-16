QUIZ NIGHT: Fundraiser for Akira Animal Sanctuary. Find some answers for Akira in Teulada-Moraira.

AKIRA ANIMAL SANTUARY is holding a Quiz Night on next Thursday, September 24 at 7.30pm.

-- Advertisement --



This will be held in a new venue at the Sociedad Recreativa Cultural in Plaza de la Constitucion 10, Teulada.

The €10 donation in aid of Akira includes a simple supper with a choice of Vegetarian Paella, Meat Lasagne or Chicken and Chips.

“Emergency measures will be in place and we will take every care for your safety so that you can relax and enjoy your evening,” the organisers said.

Booking is essential, so to reserve a place, contact:

Christina ´onsecretary@akira-animals.com´or ring ´648 853 019´.

Thank you for reading this article, “Quiz Night Fundraiser!”. For more up-to-date news from Costa Blanca North, please visit The Euro Weekly News website.