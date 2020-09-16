Pea-lease not another milk alternative.

It’s never been easier to avoid dairy, thanks to an ever-expanding array of plant-based milk including, rice, soy, hemp, oat, coconut, almond, macadamia, hazelnut, cashew, the list goes on and on.

However, some people can’t drink those milks due to nut or soy allergies. Some are against them because they aren’t good for the environment, with many recent environmental articles explaining the main issues associated with almond milk production are water use and pesticide use, which may produce long-lasting effects on the environment in drought-stricken California, where more than 80 per cent of the world’s almonds are grown.

Women may be concerned about the estrogen-like compounds in soy. And alternative milks can be lacking in certain vitamins and nutrients, like protein.

So now we have the all-new singing and dancing ‘Pea-Milk’ and hopefully, this one will cover all bases with regards to allergies, nutrition and environmental issues.

It’s the newest non-dairy beverage on the block and it’s vegan, nut-free, soy-free, lactose-free and gluten-free. It’s better for the environment than almond milk. And it has more protein and calcium than other alternative milks.

Yes, it’s funny to say “pea milk” out loud and it does sound a little ridiculous but the milk will soon be available in supermarkets around the world. Multiple brands have developed various flavours including Original, which is creamy and lightly sweetened; unsweetened, which has an earthier flavour; and kid-friendly vanilla and chocolate, which taste just like milkshakes.

Whilst we joke – Pea-lease not another milk alternative, the process involved in producing a plant-based product is fascinating.

Pea-milk doesn’t taste like peas, and it’s not made in the same way almond milk is, by soaking in water. The process begins with harvesting yellow peas and milling them into flour. That flour is processed, separating the pea protein from the fibre and starch. The pea protein is further purified and blended together with water and other ingredients, including sunflower oil and sea salt, as well as vitamins like B12.

Pea-milk has more calcium than dairy milk. It is fortified with 110 per cent of a consumer’s daily requirement for B12, which came out of consumer research that “found that vegetarians have a very difficult time getting sources of B12,” which is found naturally in animal products.

Environmentally, peas have “a much lower water footprint than growing almonds and a much smaller carbon footprint than raising dairy cows.”

Plant-based milk sales are on the rise, while sales of traditional dairy milk continue to decline, though sales of yoghurt and cheese are staying strong.

Because of the category’s success, there’s a surprisingly heated legal battle over the word “milk” and whether it should be allowed to be used to describe products that do not come from animals.

The dairy industry says the plant milk could cause consumer confusion; plant-food advocacy groups counter that consumers are buying non-dairy milk precisely because they know they do not have the same origin or nutritional profile as conventional milk.

More than 170 foods have been identified as allergenic, but the eight major allergens that are responsible for around 90 per cent of severe reactions are milk, egg, peanut, tree nut, wheat, soy, fish, and shellfish.

Whilst there is no cure for food allergies, another allergic disease such as asthma and allergic rhinitis can be managed effectively with medication. Innovative treatments for food allergies are also being trialled. These include desensitisation, whereby the sufferer is exposed to tiny amounts of the allergen. The theory is that gradually the body will stop recognising the protein as an invader and not trigger an allergic response.

Emma an ex-pat health insurance expert from Golden Leaves explained “ We see a lot of people who move overseas develop allergies they didn’t know they had due to being in a totally different environment. Also, insect bites can cause severe allergic reactions, we have seen this lead to hospitalisation which without the correct health insurance can be pricey.”

So, if you’re planning a holiday or move overseas don’t forget to consider your health insurance and be sure to have a pack of antihistamines in your handbag.

For the vegan, dairy-free or environmentalist you now have a milk alternative which covers all bases, and I must admit I am a tad curious to try it!

