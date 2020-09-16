National Police prevent suicide on Estepona beach

Quick action from the National Police help prevent a woman from committing suicide on a beach in Estepona.

NATIONAL POLICE saved the life of a woman intending to intentionally end it on a beach in Estepona.

Officers were alerted to the critical situation after they received an emergency call from a resident who saw the woman in an obvious state of distress.

Three officers initially attended the scene with one of them diving in to rescue the woman, who was in the water about 100 metres from the shore.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning at around 10.45am, with the delicate situation being dealt with superbly by National Police officers.

The woman later revealed to the officers that she was going through some personal problems in her life and she had intended to end it.

Paramedics and health service professionals joined the officers and the woman was transported to the local hospital where she was treated for mild hypothermia.

