Missing Person – Have you seen this man?

EURO Weekly News is appealing for help from all our readers to keep a lookout for a missing person.

Peter Williams is a missing British national who is believed to be in the Cadiz/San Fernando area. He went missing from his flat in Wandsworth, London on July 25 of 2020.

Mr. Williams is 72 years old and his date of birth is August 27, 1948.

He is a white male of medium build and uses a wheelchair.

It is believed that he will be sleeping rough in and around abandoned buildings but is spending money in the area.

Should you have any information at all please contact: PC Mat Sullivan 4721SW

South West Missing Persons Unit, at Wimbledon Police Station, on the telephone number 07557 824959.

