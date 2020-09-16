Madrid to apply drastic measures to limit Covid

IT seems that it is time to apply more drastic measures and take “one more step” to contain the spread of Covid in the Community of Madrid.

This has been assured by the Deputy Minister of Public Health, Antonio Zapatero, who has announced that this weekend the measures that the community will implement will be specified to reduce the contagion curve, which will include selective confinement of basic health areas with the highest incidence and a greater limitation of the number of people in meetings.

At a press conference, Zapatero explained that although the current epidemiological situation in the region is one of “sustained growth” and “maintenance of the level of infection”, the actions that were being taken so far to contain the transmission of the virus “are not enough ” and it is time to take drastic measures.

Although he has clarified that “technically” it is not possible to speak of confinements, given the epidemiological situation of the region “we must take another step in the line of selective confinements in the areas with the highest incidence.”

According to the deputy counsellor, he uses this term so that the citizens understand him, but what is more specifically considered are “aspects of mobility restriction”.

Due to the “structural difficulty ” of the region, it is still necessary to “reflect” on various aspects of the new drastic measures, such as the possibility of closing schools or Metro stations in areas of Madrid where mobility restrictions are planned.

Although it is not on the table at the present time to completely “close” the capital, Zapatero has pointed out that the result of the new drastic measures will be analysed and, if necessary, “the Community will take the measures that have to take”.

The vice councillor has not specified when they will come into force, but they want them to be applied “immediately”, in line with the idea of “anticipating” an increase in infections in the community, so it could be “this Sunday or this Monday.”

The deputy counsellor has also announced the option of a reduction to 7 days of quarantine for those infected, because “short quarantines (of 7 days) are easier to complete”.

This possibility is a proposal that the Community of Madrid has sent to the Ministry of Health in the event of non-compliance with quarantines, the option that they are shorter but that they are complied with may be effective to reduce the chain of disease transmission.

According to the deputy councillor, there are scientific publications that support this possibility and countries such as France and Germany also favour it.

Next Monday, September 21, two million antigenic tests will be delivered in order to carry them out among the population, and which will be distributed especially in Primary Care centres, Primary Paediatrics, Emergencies, residences and schools.

