Lux Mundi announce some new and special events

Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre, Torre del Mar, has announced some upcoming new and special events.

On Friday, September 25 they will hold a Special Ecumenical Prayer in Malaga Cathedral for the victims of the pandemic from 8pm. All Christians are invited to join in prayer for all the departed, all those who were and are ill and to give thanks for the work of the very many who worked so hard for our health, safety and wellbeing during the lockdown!!

It will be transmitted via the local diocesan TV. There will be social distancing and face masks will be required.

Every Monday – Craft Group. Join friends in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. The craft group will be making cards in various styles including Iris paper folding and Decoupage and other projects. Time 10am – 1pm in the Centre. There will be a €5 room fee or with Friends of Lux Mundi Card €4. Proceeds for fundraising.

Every Monday –Knitting & Crochet Group. Come along to learn how to knit or crochet or just join a group of like-minded individuals to help make items for people in need and for different charities. New members are very welcome and donations of wool, especially dark colours. Time 10.30am to 1pm in the Centre.

Every Wednesday – Art Group. Join friends in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. The Art group meets and helps each other with various forms of art, watercolours, pastels etc. Following health guidelines and you will be required to wear a face mask. Time 10am – 1pm at the Centre. There will be a €5 room fee or with Friends of Lux Mundi Card €4. Proceeds for fundraising.

Every Friday – Coffee Morning. Come and enjoy a beverage in our lovely shady garden. Inside seating is also available. Meet up and catch up with friends, pick up the free newspapers. Browse through our preloved clothing for those essential additions to your wardrobe. Kitchen & household items, bedding, curtains and much more available to purchase. For the bookworms amongst you, check out our Book shop, hundreds of second-hand books waiting to be read. CDs and DVDs too. Unfortunately, we still cannot accept donations of books, clothes etc. due to current guidelines. Time from 11am to 13pm.

Monday 5th October – Half Orange “Bring and Share” Lunch, for those who are alone. You are welcome to join the group for support and friendship. The group also meets on the other Mondays of the month for coffee, walks, visits to places of interest, etc.

Time 1.30pm in the Centre.

Monday 12th October. The Centre will be closed for Hispanic Feast Day (Spain´s National Holiday).

Another one of their new and special events will be on Thursday 15th October where they have a Coach Excursion to Gibraltar. Once again we have started our monthly trips to Gibraltar with different seating arrangements in the coach to ensure that you all feel safe! If you live with another person, please tell us when you book and the two of you can sit together, but for those who travel alone, bookings will be made leaving the other seat free until all bookable seats are filled. To cover the cost of this, the price has been raised to €14 for Friends of Lux Mundi and €16 for those without the Friends card. The next dates for our trips are: November 19 and December 17. They hope you will join them, to start buying again in Morrisons Super Market and taking walks along the streets and shops! Proceeds for fundraising. Departure times Puente don Manuel (Bar Mis Tapitas) 6.45am, Algarrobo (Lidl) 7.15am, Caleta (Vets) 7.20am and Torre Del Mar (Bus Station) 7.30am. Depart Gibraltar 3.30pm approximately. PASSPORTS / I.D. REQUIRED.

