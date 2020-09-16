London Could Soon Introduce ‘Tough Curfews’

Curfews could soon be imposed in the capital to fight a predicted second wave of COVID-19, say health officials.

A public health chief appealed to Londoners to “pull together” to limit a feared surge in cases. With the epidemic expected to hit the city with far greater force in coming weeks, Professor Kevin Fenton, London director of Public Health England, made clear that more restrictions or curfews may be imposed, including some possibly across the capital, to avoid a more stringent lockdown.

The Professor also issued an urgent appeal to Londoners and hailed them for their “phenomenal” efforts in crushing the first wave, urging them to “do it again” now. He went on to say, quote: “In some areas which have seen a resurgence, there have been limits placed on the amount of time you can spend socialising. In some, it might be local curfews so you’re not out drinking until the wee hours of the morning. By limiting that you also limit the amount of time people are spending in close contact with others.”

Limits on social gatherings

The PHE chief stressed that the aim was to avoid lockdowns and curfews in London given their economic, health and well-being impact. “Before we get to that stage there are many other things that you can do in order to help to reduce the risk of transmission and contain your outbreak,” Professor Fenton explained.

A curfew in Bolton has seen pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues being limited to takeaway and having to close to customers between 10 pm and 5 am. Other measures Professor Fenton cited included promoting mask-wearing, stronger public health warnings and more focus on making workplaces COVID-secure. He also stressed all Londoners have a role in combating a second wave.

