THE local Government of La Rioja has placed limits on social gatherings to six people and recommends avoiding mobility.

This limit is maintained for physical and sporting activity – which must be done with a mask in case the interpersonal distance cannot be respected – and for fishing and hunting.

In the hotel industry, in bars, restaurants, gastronomic societies, where there is a restaurant service, the distance of 1.5 meters between clients must be guaranteed, not exceeding six people per table or group, both indoors and on the terrace.

The new measures also limit the sale of alcohol in establishments other than hospitality until 10pm and also recommend avoiding mobility, unless the trip is for work, school, health care or care for the elderly, among others.

This has been announced by the president of the regional government, Concha Andreu, who has stressed that mobility is not prohibited because it would return to a state of alarm.

Andreu has insisted on the “worrying” of the advance of the coronavirus, with 917 active cases and 6,828 in quarantine and has indicated that, since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,033 cases have occurred. Likewise, he highlighted that the ICUs “are with an occupation of 90 per cent”, hence “the order has been given to open 20 more ICU beds”, while resuscitation and major outpatient surgery are suspended.

The measures announced this Wednesday, September 16, will be in effect from the moment they are published in the Official Gazette of La Rioja (BOR) and until September 23, included, although they could be extended depending on the situation.

