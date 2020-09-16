JUGS: Just Us Girls, Calpe U3A’s ladies dining group.

CALPE U3A’S ladies dining group JUGS (Just Us Girls) had a wonderful lunch at a restaurant at the La Fossa beach.

The 15 ladies enjoyed delicious food with friendly service and gave a big thank you to group leader Anita for booking a great restaurant.

Anybody interested in joining the JUGS group should contact Anita at ´thetinka.tinkabel@ywhoo.comaddress´.

Calpe U3A are now active with tennis, paddle-tennis, bowls, canasta and badminton as well as the writing and reading group.

Contact Pam ´Phakeyatgroupscoordinator@u3acalpe.org´ for information on the group.

More information at the Calpe U3A is available from ´www.u3acalpe.org´ and their Facebook page.

