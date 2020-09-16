Job protection plans set to be extended in Spain until the end of the year

Job protection plans are set to be extended in Spain until the end of the year meaning companies cannot use the coronavirus as an excuse to sack staff. Do you back this move?

THE Spanish government approved plans in March that prevented employers from using Covid-19 as a reason to fire staff.

According to sources, talks are ongoing between government ministers and unions about a possible extension.

Business groups were instructed to follow the current furlough scheme, known as ERTE, from March until its expiration at the end of September.

Reports are saying that negotiations are continuing but an end date of December 31 has been proposed.

The extension of the ban to dismiss staff based on the coronavirus will hopefully ease the worries of the nearly 800,000 workers in Spain who are currently still on the furlough scheme.

When Spanish President, Pedro Sánchez, declared the country was in a State of Alarm back in March, nearly 2.5 million workers were placed on the ERTE scheme.

It could be easy to see why companies would be anxious about the outcome of these negotiations as the number of Covid-19 cases in Spain continue to rise.

At the time of this release, government officials have declined to comment.

