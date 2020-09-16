AN Irish Cabinet Covid-19 scare turned out to be a false alarm.

Cabinet members and the Irish lower house, or Dail, have returned to business as usual after Health Minister Stephen Donnelly tested negative for the virus on Tuesday evening.

It was a different story earlier in the day though after the minister started to feel unwell in the afternoon and the Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn advised him to play it safe and get the Covid-19 test.

That morning Donnelly had attended a full Cabinet meeting.

He had also appeared at a press briefing alongside Prime Minister Micheal Martin and Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at which, somewhat ironically, the trio explained the Irish Government’s new six-month five-level “Living with Covid” plan.

Cabinet members, including the Prime Minister, were consequently told to restrict their movements and the Dail was adjourned for a week as a precautionary measure.

But within a few hours the members were back in the Dail and Donnelly’s Cabinet colleagues were able to move around freely again.

