TEMPORARILY CLOSED: Auxiliary health centre in Old Town, Altea’s auxiliary health centre shut for repairs.

ALTEA’S Health department announced the temporary closure of the Auxiliary Health Centre in the Old Town’s Pla de Castell.

-- Advertisement --



Appointments and emergencies have been transferred to the principal health centre in Calle Galotxa, Health councillor Jose Luis Leon Gascon said.

The auxiliary centre had to be closed after some of the building was flooded during a recent down pour owing to blocked gutters, the councillor explained.

“Municipal employees are currently working to solve the problem as soon as possible, and we shall inform users via our usual communications’ channels once we are able to reopen the centre,” he said.

For further information and answers to queries are available on the Health Centre’s ´96 6816130´ number.

Thank you for reading this article, “Health Centre Temporarily Closed”. For more up-to-date news from Costa Blanca North, please visit The Euro Weekly News website.