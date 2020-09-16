AUGUST FIRE: Gata’s 105-year-old eucalyptus was badly affected.

GATA DE GORGOS’ enormous eucalyptus that was damaged by fire last month is already recovering.

-- Advertisement --



The tree was planted in 1915 by Dr Francisco Moratal, who later became Gata’s mayor, but although flames entered the trunk the charred section of the 30-metre high tree is already sprouting again.

This was almost certainly due to the firefighters who used a cherry-picker to douse the internal fire, municipal sources said afterwards.

The fire in the Rana area on the Gata-Javea road rekindled the following day, and was one of several that broke out at the same time in the MarinaAlta, leading Guardia Civil investigators to suspect arson.

Thank you for reading this article, “Green shoots in Gata”. For more up-to-date news from Costa Blanca North, please visit The Euro Weekly News website.