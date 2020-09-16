Good luck turns bad: Man flees police leaving winning lottery ticket behind

A man from Georgia, USA, flees from police leaving his winning lottery ticket behind as his good luck turns bad.

FOLLOWING his evasion of local police sheriffs, the unidentified man must have been cursing his bad luck after leaving behind his backpack containing a winning lottery ticket.

However, according to Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker, the lottery ticket wasn’t the only thing in his backpack as officers also found methamphetamine.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, in a hilarious Facebook post, offered the man their congratulations and a chance to reclaim his $100 winning ticket.

To the suspect who ran on foot from our deputies on a traffic stop this morning on I-75, you left a winning $100.00…

Zveřejnil(a) Cherokee Sheriff's Office – Georgia dne Pondělí 14. září 2020

All the man would have to do is visit; 498 Chattin Dr. in Canton to collect his prize.

The man was fleeing police after they pulled over the car he was a passenger in on the Interstate 75 on Monday.

The man took off and ran into the woods after his friend was stopped for a “tag violation.”

Following an investigation, and who knows, on the back of their Facebook post, the sheriffs later caught up with the man.