Facebook To Launch “New Generation” Smart Glasses

Facebook teamed up with EssilorLuxottica, a french eyewear brand, to launch the “next generation” of smart glasses.

The new line will include diverse glasses models and brands, the first product to be released will be branded Ray-Ban and will be out next year. Other brands included in the pact are Oakley, Armani, and Versace.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, announced during the company’s Connect Event: “After spending time with [EssilorLuxottica’s] team and visiting their factory, I knew that they were the right partner for us to help bring the best technology together with the best glasses,”.

Further details like the final product name, specifications, software capabilities, pricing, and other details will be shared closer to launch in 2021.

Andrew Bosworth, VP of Facebook Reality Labs, commented: “We’re passionate about exploring devices that can give people better ways to connect with those closest to them. Wearables have the potential to do that,” and then added: “With EssilorLuxottica we have an equally ambitious partner who’ll lend their expertise and world-class brand catalog to the first truly fashionable smart glasses.”

On the Luxottica side, Rocco Basilico who is the chief wearables officer added: “we can reset expectations around wearables. We are paving the way for a new generation of products destined to change the way we look at the world.”